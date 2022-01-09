unilad
Advert

Woman Gets Billboard In Times Square To Help Daughter Find A Date

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Jan 2022 14:30
Woman Gets Billboard In Times Square To Help Daughter Find A DateNBC New York

A Boston mother has gone to extreme lengths to help make a match for her daughter by taking out a giant billboard ad in Times Square.

Beth Davis, 61, teamed up with the dating app Wingman to get her 30-year-old daughter Molly’s dating profile out there after her touching story caught the attention of the app’s founder, Tina Wilson.

Advert

Beth was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020, and says that the disease has since spread to her bones, leaving her desperate to see her daughter find ‘the one’ while she’s still around to meet them.

Times Square (Alamy)Alamy

‘There was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man,’ she told NBC 4 after the pair travelled to New York to view the prominent billboard, which displays a picture of Molly with a sign that reads ‘Date my daughter’ and a link to her dating profile.

‘Molly has been my wingman throughout this. From the moment she wakes up in the morning, she’s just lovely and tries to make everyone’s life better, so anyone would be lucky to have her,’ she told Insider.

Advert

‘She still is focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great,’ Wilson explained of her decision to step in and help the mother and daughter duo, revealing that she settled on Times Square as the best bet to help Molly reach the widest possible audience.

Molly and Beth Davis (Molly Davis)Molly Davis

As for Molly herself, you’d think most people would find having your lonely hearts ad plastered on one of the most famous landmarks in the world might be a bit of a daunting prospect, but Beth’s daughter seems pretty chilled about the situation.

‘It’s such a trip,’ she said. ‘especially up there next to Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo. It’s just crazy.’

Advert

‘I’m hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus
News

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus

Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Giant Spider On Their Head
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Giant Spider On Their Head

Novak Djokovic Photographed At Event Day After He Claimed Positive Test Behind Exemption
News

Novak Djokovic Photographed At Event Day After He Claimed Positive Test Behind Exemption

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time
News

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Life, Billboard, Dating

Credits

NBC 4

  1. NBC 4

    Mom Gets Times Square Billboard to Help Daughter Find a Date

 