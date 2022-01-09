Woman Gets Billboard In Times Square To Help Daughter Find A Date

NBC New York

A Boston mother has gone to extreme lengths to help make a match for her daughter by taking out a giant billboard ad in Times Square.

Beth Davis, 61, teamed up with the dating app Wingman to get her 30-year-old daughter Molly’s dating profile out there after her touching story caught the attention of the app’s founder, Tina Wilson.

Beth was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020, and says that the disease has since spread to her bones, leaving her desperate to see her daughter find ‘the one’ while she’s still around to meet them.

‘There was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man,’ she told NBC 4 after the pair travelled to New York to view the prominent billboard, which displays a picture of Molly with a sign that reads ‘Date my daughter’ and a link to her dating profile.

‘Molly has been my wingman throughout this. From the moment she wakes up in the morning, she’s just lovely and tries to make everyone’s life better, so anyone would be lucky to have her,’ she told Insider.

‘She still is focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great,’ Wilson explained of her decision to step in and help the mother and daughter duo, revealing that she settled on Times Square as the best bet to help Molly reach the widest possible audience.

As for Molly herself, you’d think most people would find having your lonely hearts ad plastered on one of the most famous landmarks in the world might be a bit of a daunting prospect, but Beth’s daughter seems pretty chilled about the situation.

‘It’s such a trip,’ she said. ‘especially up there next to Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo. It’s just crazy.’

‘I’m hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox.’