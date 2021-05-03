Woman Gets Locked In Her Gym Overnight After They Shut Up While She’s In Shower

babyspiceserca/TikTok

A gym-goer got locked in her gym overnight after staff closed it while she was in the shower.

TikToker Gabby Long, known as @babyspicecirca on the platform, shared a video of her in the closed gym with her towel still round her neck after she emerged from her shower to discover no one was there.

Advert 10

In the clip she explained that she thought the gym closed at 10pm, but she learnt the hard way that it actually shuts at 9pm.

Gabby says, ‘Let me just clarify, I was in the shower and I thought the gym closed at ten, but it closed at nine. They didn’t check the showers, shut the lights of and kept me in this gym. So now I’m stuck.’

Advert 10

The TikToker then proceeded to demonstrate that the gym’s doors were genuinely locked.

Since sharing the video, the funny clip has been liked over 850,000 times and has received nearly 2,000 comments.

It’s believed the gym Gabby goes to is one named Planet Fitness and a fellow member commented that the same thing had happened to her. She wrote, ‘Uhm this actually happened to me before at the same gym!!!! I was in the shower and they closed earlier than I thought and no one checked the showers’.

Meanwhile, a Planet Fitness member of staff commented on the viral video apologising for what Gabby had gone through. Describing the ordeal as ‘unacceptable’, they wrote, ‘Omg I work at planet fitness and this is unacceptable and wild. I’m so sorry you went through this. Clearly that PF needs better staff.’

Advert 10

As to how she got out of the gym eventually, in a separate video Gabby explained that she found a fire exit at the back of the gym that she was initially reluctant to go out of in case it set off an alarm. She was also reluctant to go out of it on her own for safety reasons.

Fortunately, however, two girls noticed that Gabby was stuck inside the gym and waited outside for her to make sure that she was OK.

Advert 10

Gabby also explained that while she did call the police, they didn’t do anything. She added that she was nervous that they’d assume that she’d broken into the gym.

While it appears Gabby managed to go on to see the funny side of things, it must have been pretty scary at the time.