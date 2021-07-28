Woman Has Incredible Response To Man Continuously Touching Her

@haleymcquinn_/TikTok

Social media users have praised a woman who called out a man who continuously touched her despite her clear frustration at his behaviour.

TikToker Calla was sat at a bar with friends when the altercation took place, with footage from the scene showing the unidentified man’s chair pushed close behind Calla’s.

It’s clear at the start of the video that the TikToker was unimpressed with the man’s close proximity as she looked at him standing close behind her and pulled a face, prompting him to pull his chair slightly away, but despite her evident discomfort, the man still proceeded to lean his arm on the back of her chair.

When he nudged Calla in the back with his elbow, Calla quickly turned around and the man acknowledged his actions with apparent sarcasm, saying, ‘Oh sh*t I touched her again.’

The man evidently didn’t learn from the encounter as the video then cut to him with his arm resting again on the back of Calla’s chair, taking up much of the space behind her and preventing her from leaning back. She confronted him with comments that are inaudible in the video, but the man responded by arguing that he was talking to her friend, not her.

Calla replied, ‘You were talking to her about me and talking about my trauma because, yes, for the last f*cking 30 years of my life [people] don’t know how to keep space… They touch you inappropriately, they talk to you inappropriately, and they be in your motherf*cking space inappropriately.’

The footage of Calla was shared by her friend Haley, who captioned the video, ‘Normalize checking men.’ Calla later shared the video to her own TikTok page, adding the hashtags ‘personal space’, ‘entitlement’ and ‘women power’.

Social media users have praised her response to the guy, with one person sharing in Calla’s frustrations as they wrote, ‘I cannot stand people that act like him! ‘I don’t have an issue with me getting in YOUR personal space, you should relax’.’

Another commented, ‘Why is he acting like the victim? Leave her be.’

A third TikTok user accused the man of ‘gaslighting’ Calla by making her feel as if her reaction was unwarranted, writing, ‘Triggered. When they gaslight you and try to make you feel like you’re overreacting for normally reacting to their disrespect.’

The footage of Calla has been viewed more than 1.2 million times since it was posted to Haley’s account earlier this week, with hundreds of other users showing their support on Calla’s own page.

