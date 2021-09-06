Woman Joins Satanic Temple To Get Religious Exemption For School’s Piercing Policy

For everyone who follows me and likes body piercing things and was not around in the early 2000s, in like 2007 or 2008, because this is a continuing problem, something called the Church of Body Modification was started.

It is a recognized religious institution, it is an actual church. Its tenets are practicing body modification as a way to strengthen the body, spirit and soul, and people who are members have a religious right to their piercings and tattoos.