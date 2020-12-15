Woman Jumps Into Ocean To Rescue Beer Kegs During Dramatic Flooding In Australia 7News

Some things in life are just worth fighting for, whether it’s a job, a relationship, or, in the case of one Australian woman, beer kegs.

Beaches along the Gold Coast in Queensland were likened to ‘bubble baths’ as wild seas and strong winds covered the sands in thick blankets of foam, with piles reaching more than a metre high in some areas.

Yesterday morning, December 14, high tide swept across the car park of the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club, sending staff members and passersby scrambling to secure loose items, including beer kegs.

Footage shows a woman jumping into the water to rescue the precious containers – check it out below:

Braving the wild waters, the woman waded through the waves to grab the two metal kegs and carry them back to dry land.

The new ‘local heroine’ told 7News there’s ‘nothing like the ocean’, adding, ‘It’s pretty spectacular.’

The unusual foam-filled beaches have attracted dozens of tourists and ocean photographers who have come to play in the foam and take pictures of the bizarre sight, though it has also proved dangerous, as a number of dogs have almost become lost from wandering into the thick substance.

Woman rescues beer kegs 7News/YouTube

Amateur photographer Ted Grambeau told 9News the phenomenon happens ‘once every few years’, explaining:

It’s incredible… I photograph a lot of the ocean so it’s a pretty spectacular occurrence.

The foam was expected to wash away as the high tide moved back out to sea. The worst of the wild weather is thought to have passed for Queensland, though high tides and dangerous surf continue to present a risk.