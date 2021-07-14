Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

MAMA AFRICA MUSLIMAH/YouTube

Viral footage of a New Jersey woman’s public breakdown has seen her labelled a ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’.

The incident took place in Short Hills Mall in Millburn on Saturday, July 17. Ijeoma Ukenta, a Black woman, had been visiting the Victoria’s Secret store to get some ‘free panties’ when the ‘Karen’, identified in a police report as Abigail Elphick, nudged her and the situation quickly escalated.

In videos posted to YouTube, Elphick can be seen moving towards Ukenta, as if charging at her, before immediately stepping back and bursting into tears when she sees she’s being recorded.

Elphick alleges she’s being threatened, asking why the staff members aren’t defending her as she doesn’t want her ‘mental breakdown’ recorded, while Ukenta says: ‘You keep lying saying I’m threatening you so I’m recording to protect myself.’

‘She’s trying to attack me, no no no. Once the law gets here, who are they going to believe?’ Ukenta also says.

Elphick can be seen lying down on the floor, screaming for help and asking Ukenta to put her phone away, before appearing to chase after her while shouting: ‘Get her away from me!’ She then phones the police, later explaining she was having a panic attack over the prospect of being fired if her employer saw the videos.

‘I just came to get a free panty that’s all… this lady chasing me. She’s calling the police on me now. I can’t believe security is not here. This is how Black people be dying. See what these people do? They call the police and they call in a panic and tell police you’re doing something to them when she clearly was chasing me around the store,’ Ukenta says.

When police arrived, they refused to remove Elphick from the mall and she wasn’t arrested. ‘I don’t understand why she can’t be escorted out the mall, she tried to attack me twice,’ she told them.

Ukenta plans to file a complaint against the two officers who responded to the incident, saying she didn’t feel protected, as well as the mall security who took too long to arrive.

‘I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police. I’m looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong,’ her GoFundMe page reads, which has already amassed more than $71,000.

‘I have been wronged Abigail Elphick (Karen in my videos) Short Hills Mall security, Millburn Police Department, and most of all humanity. Please help me,’ it adds.

