Woman Leaves Package Of Poo On Porch To See If It’ll Get Stolen

There are a couple of ways to deal with thieves; you could call the police and let them deal with it, or, like one woman in Canada, take things into your own hands by making the criminals regret their actions.

Laurie Pringle, from Hamilton, Ontario, has been the victim of numerous thefts over the last three years.

The perpetrator doesn’t risk being caught by going inside the house, but instead focuses on parcels that have been left on the porch by delivery drivers.

Pringle told Narcity that her front door ‘pretty much opens out onto the sidewalk’ of a ‘very busy downtown street’. As a result, some brazen passersby have taken it upon themselves to take a quick detour to her front door and help themselves to her parcels.

After having multiple packages stolen she made a clear sign for delivery drivers indicating they should ring her video doorbell, but her efforts proved useless as many couriers failed to read it.

Pringle explained:

A couple of the couriers that Amazon uses almost never read the label, so that results in my packages being stolen fairly often.

Pringle isn’t the only one to have been targetted as thieves have made a habit out of stealing packages from numerous homes in the area. After getting sick of the crimes, Pringle hit back by wrapping up a package that would give the thief a not-so-pleasant surprise.

She emptied a cat litter tray into a delivery box and left it on the porch for the taking.

Pringle didn’t have to wait long for her plan to come together as just 40 minutes later the package was gone. She managed to capture the crime on video and shared it on a neighbourhood app, where a neighbour pointed out the same thief had targetted them before.

Unless the thief in question was in need of some cat litter, it’s safe to say they weren’t checking the contents of the parcels before stealing them. The perpetrator was clearly willing to gamble that their theft would pay off, so hopefully Pringle’s plan will have taught them a lesson.

Package theft is thought to be more of a problem during the holidays, and it is likely to be even worse this year as more people turn to online shopping to avoid leaving their homes.

Narcity reports that Toronto Police had to issue a public safety alert about an increase in package theft in the city to warn residents about keeping an eye on their deliveries.