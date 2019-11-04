Woman Left Blind After Spending $26,000 Tattooing Her Eyeballs

A body-modifier dubbed ‘Blue Eyed White Dragon’ went blind for three weeks after spending $26,000 on getting blue ink tattooed into her eyes.

Amber Luke, 24, from Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia, spent 40 minutes in the chair during the excruciating procedure, risking going permanently blind in order to achieve her perfect look.

With 200 tattoos from head to toe, breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers as well as pointed implants placed in her ears, Amber is no stranger to cosmetic surgery pain.

But the 24-year-old says by far her most dangerous procedure was getting the ink injected into her eyes.

Amber told Barcroft TV:

I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye.

The injection took place four times per eye and was described by Amber as ‘pretty brutal’.

She continued:

Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball. If your eyeball procedure’s done correctly, you’re not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks.

Despite her previous commitments to body modification, Amber says the eyeball inking was the last of her ‘extreme’ modifications, but does still plan to be ‘fully covered’ by March 2020.

Speaking previously to Daily Mail Australia, Amber described the procedure as ‘very intense and very painful’, with her eyes being held open as a syringe was injected into each eye four times over.

Amber’s mother, Vikki, says she broke down in tears when her daughter got her eyeballs tattooed and said ‘a few choice words’.

Vikki told Barcroft TV:

As we know as parents, some kids will just do what they want to do, regardless of what we say. But I brought her into the world with the best skills that I could give, the best that I could give her it’s just for me to be there and go along the journey with her. And prop her up, and love her.

Amber’s mother claims she ‘never saw herself as being beautiful’ and, as any mother would, tried supporting her as best she could through the transitions.

Mothers are full of wisdom, and Vikki is no different, saying:

I think over time, I’ve learned to actually understand that it doesn’t change you. It’s society’s perception on it.

Amber previously stunned her 137,000 Instagram followers by sharing a picture of herself as a 14-year-old schoolgirl but said she ‘hates the way she used to look’.

She added:

It wasn’t me. But I’ve evolved myself over the years into what I want to be and look like, but in saying that, I still have a long way to go.

It was only after Amber’s 16th birthday she developed an addiction to tattoos and says she has no regrets over the transformation that’s taken place over the past ten years.

Naturally, and with anything outside society’s norms, Amber’s look has been met with a mixed response.

However, and I don’t say this lightly, it’s 2019 and it’s not bothering you in the slightest so just live and let live.

