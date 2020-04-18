unilad
Woman Left Mortified After Accidentally Ordering Sex Toy Using Mum’s eBay Account

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Apr 2020 18:44
A 22-year-old single girl has been left utterly ‘mortified’ after having accidentally treated herself to a sex toy using her own mum’s eBay account.

Jessica Smith, from Chester, Cheshire, had heard tell from a mate that she could get a purple Rampant Rabbit from the auction website on the cheap, and decided to give it a whirl.

So it was that on the night of April 15 – mere days before National Horny Day – Jessica got herself a belated Easter bunny. Having intended to buy the toy as a guest, Jessica was blissfully unaware she was still logged in to her mum’s account. That was of course, until she got a truly harrowing text message.

The following afternoon, retail worker Jessica received the sort of screengrab from 52-year-old mum Jackie Dixon that no daughter would ever want to see.

Jackie had sent over a snap of the £13 purchase confirmation along with a highly amused message which read ‘what’s this’. With a series of crying laughing emojis, Jackie queried ‘are you lonely?’ before suggesting ‘perhaps you need to get your own eBay’.

Jessica, quite understandably, replied ‘I want to die’ before sharing the toe curling exchange online.

Jessica’s tweet quickly went viral, with over 3,000 retweets. Some social media users asked, given the nature of the auction side, whether the toy was ‘used or brand new’.

One would of course always hope for the latter, and Jessica was quick to confirm that it was indeed ‘brand new’.

One person howled:

Love the fact that her mother is fully creasing about it, any future hubby is gonna hear some stories haha!

Another chuckled:

ARE YOU LONELY? Hahahahahaha screaming.

Sex ToySex ToyKennedy News and Media

Jessica, who is a mum herself to two-year-old Orla, said:

I was absolutely mortified. I wanted the ground to swallow me up. I was just so embarrassed, I couldn’t reply straight away. I didn’t know what to say.

Mum hasn’t stopped making fun of me since. It’s a really good job she’s a good sport. She’s told me to stock up on batteries too.

She added:

My friend had recommended checking eBay because she’d bought a sex toy on there before and said it was cheaper.

I just did it on my phone without thinking I would still be logged in to mum’s account. I was meant to check out as a guest, but that obviously didn’t happen. It’s the first one I’ve ever bought.

It’s meant to arrive on Monday. I’m looking forward to it to be honest.

A dire warning indeed for anyone who is feeling a bit lonely right now…Lo

