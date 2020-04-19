Woman Live Streams Blind Dates With Guys Picked By Her Friends

Most of us are quarantined in and swiping on our dating apps. Being the only single one out of my squad, my girls and I decided to create a fun social dating experiment using my Hinge account.

The experiment starts off with my friends swiping on my account to match me with who they think might be the one for me and setting us both up with permission to meet for a first date on my Instagram Live. I don’t know my date’s name, what he looks like or really anything about him until our first date in front of a live audience on my Instagram.