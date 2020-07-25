Woman Maces Couple For Not Wearing Masks While Eating Lunch In San Diego
In an astonishingly unnecessary act of violence, a woman maced a couple in a San Diego park for not wearing masks while eating lunch.
Ash Sherilynn OBrien and her husband were having a picnic in a public park when the ordeal took place yesterday, July 24. Fortunately the incident was caught on camera by a passerby while it was happening.
While everyone is being encouraged to wear masks in a number of situations, social media users have jumped to the couple’s defence, pointing out that you obviously can’t eat while wearing one.
Ash shared the video on Facebook to explain what happened, writing:
So this happened today at dusty rhodes dog park today in ocean beach. This is my husband getting maced by a random old lady. We had our 3 month old pug with us. We were just sitting down eating lunch and minding our own business. We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time.
She kept calling us idiots and flipping me off. Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us. She then came right up to our table wear we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can. Thank god for the bystander that took this video because we are going to the police now to press charges.
In the background, you can hear Ash crying hysterically, while the woman filming the video repeatedly tells the person who sprayed the couple that it was ‘not OK’.
Ash explained that she shared the video to warn others of this particular woman in San Diego, and encouraged people to share it to raise awareness. She added that she and her husband ‘want justice’.
In another post on Facebook, Ash responded to people asking why her husband – who wishes not to be named – did not physically respond to the woman’s actions.
The post read:
So I would like to address something right now. A lot of people are saying he should’ve gotten physical with the KAREN but if we did the entire case would’ve gone in her favor [sic]. My husband is a very mature man and I wouldn’t have wanted him to handle the situation any other way.
All we want from this, is for her to get arrested so she can’t put any people or animals at risk. We are not looking for money or anything like that. We just want this woman in jail.
Ash concluded the second post further appealing for information on the woman who maced her and her husband.
CreditsAsh OBrien/Facebook
