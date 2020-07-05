Woman Makes Fiancée Sick After Mistaking Hair Conditioner For Olive Oil
We’ve all made the odd slip up in the kitchen, and I know I’ve been guilty on more than one occasion of forgetting to add sugar to the cake mixture or stock to the pasta sauce.
However, Hannah Lovatt from Mexborough, South Yorkshire, has perhaps just dropped the biggest culinary clanger of the year so far.
Having become a bit mixed up cupboard-wise following a house move, Hannah ended up using conditioner rather than olive oil for an entire week while cooking for her fiancée.
Although you may wonder how on Earth someone could make this mistake, one glance at the two startlingly similar looking bottles and it quickly becomes apparent.
Both similar in colouring, both the fry-light and the leave-in conditioner in question had spray tops. And it certainly didn’t help matters that the conditioner was an olive oil one. Good for softening your follicles no doubt, but not exactly appetising in a stir fry.
Throughout the course of a week, Hannah rustled up everything from bacon butties to chicken dinners for her wife-to-be Becky Edwardson.
However, the couple only twigged something was up after Becky felt unwell and they both noticed their chicken pasta bake had an odd taste to it. By this time, Hannah had managed to spritz through about half a bottle of the spray-in conditioner
Hannah said:
We hadn’t tasted anything off for a whole week but as soon as we tried the pasta we knew something was wrong.
We checked all the herbs in the cupboard, read all the packaging and Becky realised I’d been using conditioner instead of oil.
It was hilarious and Becky was just laughing at me but she’d had an upset stomach and now we know why.
Hannah had struggled to cook chicken in a frying pan using the ‘olive oil’, but hadn’t cottoned onto her daft mistake.
According to Hannah:
I made some chicken with it and the chicken kept sticking to the frying pan so I got in a huff and threw out the frying pan.
Upon realising why their pasta bake tasted so unappetising, Hannah posted about her understandable error on Facebook, with her post quickly racking up 15,000 comments.
Hannah said:
It has gone mad. Everyone is just saying how funny it is. I do think I’m quite a funny person but I didn’t think I was that stupid.
The bottle must have been in the wrong aisle and they do look really alike but the fact that it was Palmers made me laugh.
The couple had just moved house, and Hannah reckons this is why the conditioner ended up in the kitchen cupboard rather than the bathroom. Now, I’m all for trying new ingredients in the kitchen, but I think I’ll give this one a miss.
