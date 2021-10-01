unilad
Advert

Woman Makes Surprising Discovery After Expecting Her Grandma To Be Dead

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 11:52
Woman Makes Surprising Discovery After Expecting Her Grandma To Be Dead@isaisajoke/TikTok

Social media users were led on a rollercoaster of emotions as a TikToker detailed what happened when she went to check if her grandmother was okay. 

TikToker Isa launched into a ‘story time’ for viewers on her account last week, with her bizarre series of events kicking off a few days earlier when she received a call from her dad asking her to check on her grandma, who lived 15 minutes away.

Advert

It emerged the family hadn’t heard from the elderly woman in a few days, and alarm bells set off when they learned one of her best friends had been trying to get in touch with her, but that her phone was turned off.

TikToker tells story of her grandma (@isaisajoke/TikTok)@isaisajoke/TikTok

Isa immediately went to check on her grandma, admitting she was ‘expecting the worst’ and that the drive to her house was the ‘longest drive of [her] life’. The TikToker speculated her grandmother may have fallen down the stairs, been harmed by an intruder or got stuck in the bathtub, so she kept her phone ready to call 911 when she arrived.

Hear Isa’s story below:

Advert

Loading…

Isa recalled quickly knocking and entering the home, shouting for her grandma, only to be met with the surprising sound of the elderly woman saying: ‘F*ck.’ The grandmother then rounded the corner with her walker and ushered Isa outside, but not before the TikToker was hit with a ‘huge wave of marijuana smoke’.

Having been caught red-handed with the substance, Isa’s grandmother said she was going to ‘kill’ the friend who’d expressed their concern about her. Isa, meanwhile, could only smile at having discovered her ‘sweet’ grandmother had unplugged her phone to get high after she expected her to be ‘on the ground, on her last breaths of life’.

Though undeniably unexpected, the outcome was definitely preferable to what Isa had initially feared!

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains
News

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal
Sport

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’
Viral

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’

Former WWE Star Ryan Sakoda Dies Aged 46
Sport

Former WWE Star Ryan Sakoda Dies Aged 46

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Life, Drugs, family, Marijuana, smoking, TikTok, Weed

Credits

@isaisajoke/TikTok

  1. @isaisajoke/TikTok

    @isaisajoke

 