Woman Married To Man Three Years Her Dad’s Junior Says Strangers Ask If She’s Been ‘Kidnapped’

Initially from Joel’s profile, I was attracted to the fact that he was passionate about the environment and people.

When we first spoke by phone I was amazed by his articulation and poise.

It was love at first sight for sure; an attraction arose within me that I didn’t even know existed before Joel. It’s hard to explain, but I was mesmerised.

What initially attracted me to him was his maturity, resilience, thirst for adventure, and empathy. Physically, I found myself extremely attracted to all of his characteristics and I couldn’t take my eyes or hands off him all night.