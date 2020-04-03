Woman Married To Man Three Years Her Dad’s Junior Says Strangers Ask If She’s Been ‘Kidnapped’
A woman married to a man 23 years older than her has had shocked strangers approaching her to ask whether she’s been kidnapped.
Estate agent Sarai, 27, met Joel Serface, 50, on the dating app Bumble last year, when she downloaded the app in an effort to meet someone after moving to Denver.
Sarai had no luck finding her perfect match within her age range, so she expanded her age preferences on the app and swiped right for Joel after feeling an ‘instant connection’.
The pair started messaging each other and soon met for their first date, after which they knew they were meant to be.
Speaking about what attracted her to Joel, Sarai said:
Initially from Joel’s profile, I was attracted to the fact that he was passionate about the environment and people.
When we first spoke by phone I was amazed by his articulation and poise.
It was love at first sight for sure; an attraction arose within me that I didn’t even know existed before Joel. It’s hard to explain, but I was mesmerised.
What initially attracted me to him was his maturity, resilience, thirst for adventure, and empathy. Physically, I found myself extremely attracted to all of his characteristics and I couldn’t take my eyes or hands off him all night.
Joel admitted he was initially worried that Sarai’s interest in him was down to an ‘older men’ phase she was going through and that ‘she might not have the durability to last in a relationship long term’, but he soon realised that ‘wasn’t the case’.
Recalling when he first set eyes on her, the 50-year-old said:
I knew I loved her before I even met her, but man, my heart went crazy in that moment we met.
I, of course, knew she was beautiful from her profile but it wasn’t until we had our first conversation that I realised she was also emotionally intelligent beyond her years, energetic, adventurous, integrous, compassionate, funny, charming, youthful, fun, and sweet.
Neither one of us wanted the first date to end. Sarai capped the evening off by saying that she wanted ‘one-hundred more of these dates’.
Within a month of meeting, in April 2019, the pair decided to mark their dedication to one another by getting matching tattoos showing an infinity sign. Soon after, Joel asked Sarai to marry him.
The couple got another pair of matching tattoos in November, with the numbers ‘222’ permanently inked on their ring fingers. They got married in Jamaica on February 22, 2020 – 22/2.
Sarai commented:
As early as April 2019, we both knew we were committed and not going to separate.
Joel and Sarai’s relationship has been met with mixed reactions, from strangers as well as their own family members.
Sarai explained some people on the street assume Joel has paid for Sarai’s company, with one stranger asking where Joel ‘bought’ her from.
The 27-year-old continued:
Sometimes when we go out, people ask if he kidnapped me. We have also had someone come up to us both and say, ‘please tell me you are father and daughter and not a couple’.
One time when we went to the pharmacy to pick up medication, the pharmacist thought I was his child and gave me instructions for the medication.
I have got messages on Instagram calling our relationship ‘predatory’. I have had a lot of comments calling me a sugar baby. I have had friends tell me I don’t need to worry about money because I have a ‘sugar daddy’. The list goes on.
Joel is just three years younger than Sarai’s parents, who were sceptical about their daughter’s choice of partner at first. However, they have since warned to Joel.
Joel’s parents, on the other hand, are still on the fence.
He explained:
My family comes from a conservative background and have their own expectations about what’s right and wrong. With that being said, they did not immediately welcome Sarai warmly into the family.
We are currently being patient and hoping that they see over time that our relationship, though alternative, is the healthiest and most passionate relationship I’ve ever experienced or could imagine.
We hope to invite them into this beautiful love journey. We hope to prove to everyone just how deep love truly can transcend.
In spite of the negative comments the couple has received, Sarai defended her choice of partner and said people need to ‘open their minds and expand their horizons.’
She added:
You might miss out on the love of your life because of your own reservations and judgements. I’m glad I didn’t.
Joel also commented on what he enjoys about the age gap, admitting that while he has found ‘older women’ to be ‘very rigid or guarded’, Sarai came as a ‘breath of fresh air’.
He went on:
I saw our age gap as being more beneficial when I realised that because of Sarai’s younger age, she was completely open to personal growth and seeing and sharing the world through a completely new lens.
Hopefully Joel’s family will come to accept Sarai as his partner; the pair are clearly head over heels for each other and they don’t deserve to be criticised simply because of their age differences.
