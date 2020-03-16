Woman Mistakenly Makes ‘DIY Dildo’ After Putting Dog Toy In Dryer
An animal shelter staff member was shocked to realise she’d created a dildo at work after accidentally melting a dog toy in a dryer.
Corey Nelson was unloading a collection of freshly-dried dog blankets at Panhandle Animal Shelter in Ponderay, Idaho, last month when she came across a phallic-shaped green object.
At seven inches long, the neon, rubber object looked every bit like a sex toy, and Corey was equal parts baffled and amused to find it in among the washing at her workplace.
Corey, 31, recognised the neon item to be a dog toy which had previously been shaped like a bone – though you could argue it still was.
Recalling the funny incident, Corey said:
When I found it I was like ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’.
Then we were joking because I peeled it off the dryer and remember thinking ‘this looks like a whole different kind of bone right now’.
I couldn’t leave the laundry room because I couldn’t stop laughing. Finally when my co-workers came in they were like ‘what is going on here?’ and I just lifted it up to them.
I was red in the face, I couldn’t breathe and then we all started laughing.
The dog toy had been melted by the heat of the dryer, and reformed into the remarkably accurate dildo shape as it was being tossed – sorry – around in the machine.
The rubber bone was previously described as having a ‘medium/hard chew strength’, but Corey says it’s definitely now ‘stiff’. The last indicator that it was intended for dogs, the squeak, also stopped after the toy was put in the dryer.
Staff at Panhandle Animal Shelter felt the accidental sex toy wasn’t appropriate for the establishment’s four-legged residents to start chewing on, so they decided to display it proudly in the shelter’s kitchen instead, as a reminder of the hilarious accident.
Due to its lime-green colour, the workers have named the mis-shapen toy Pickle Rick, after the character in the animated show Rick and Morty.
Corey joked she’d found a cheap way to produce sex toys, though she said the staff aren’t ‘taking requests’.
She commented:
It’s like dildo on a dime, but we’re not taking requests just yet.
I kept sneaking up behind everybody saying ‘I found something of yours in the dryer’ and then I’d pull it out.
My boss thought it was the funniest thing she’d seen all day.
Corey shared pictures of the rubber bone on Facebook, where they racked up thousands of likes and comments from amused users, who dubbed the toy a ‘DIY Dildo’.
I have a feeling there’ll be a few dogs who find their toys start to go missing as a result of Corey’s accidental discovery, so I feel it’s necessary to point out dog toys are made for dogs – let’s keep it that way.
