Woman Quadruples Her Lips To Have ‘Biggest In The World’

A 22-year-old woman has had 17 lip injections in an attempt to get the biggest lips in the world, but she’s not done yet.

Andrea Ivanova, from Bulgaria, began her transformation last year and underwent a whopping 15 hyaluronic acid lip injections before September this year.

She has since had two more procedures, enlarging her lips to four times their original size, but she still plans to fit in at least one more appointment by the end of this year so she can enter the new decade with a pout bigger than ever before.

The 22-year-old believes she looks ‘prettier’ with bigger lips and she has visited numerous clinics in an attempt to get the perfect pout.

Andrea explained:

I like my lips now more than before. I feel very good and very happy with my new lips, because according to me with bigger lips I look prettier. I have visited almost all clinics for aesthetic procedures in [Bulgarian capital] Sofia and I put almost all kinds of lips fillers [in my lips].

The student, who studies German Philology at Sofia University, admitted she has not kept track of the amount of money she’s spent while attempting to achieve her goal but with each treatment costing an average of £134 it’s likely she’s forked out upwards of £2,200 to get the perfect pout.

Money is apparently no object to the determined woman, however, as Andrea has said she will ‘stop at nothing’ to have the biggest lips in the world.

The 22-year-old shares updates of her transformation with her 15,000 followers on Instagram but her posts are often met with mixed reactions.

Andrea explained:

I get thousands of compliments on my lips and on my outfit, and on my vision and style every day from people all over the world. I have both positive and negative comments, but women write most of the negative comments.

Despite the online criticism, Andrea insisted she loves her look and said she is indifferent to other people’s opinions.

She continued:

There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips but it doesn’t matter to me, because it’s important for me how I like it. I’m broad-minded and I think people should be free to choose which one is for them – big, bigger or too big.

It’s unclear how many injections it would take for Andrea to achieve the biggest lips in the world, but the student has insisted there are ‘no boundaries’ to her determination.

