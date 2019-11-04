Woman Quits Full-Time Job To Make Videos Of Her Eating Takeaway For Living

Caters

‘The perfect job doesn’t exi-‘

Let me stop you right there, because what if I was to tell you you could make a career out of eating all your fast food favourites – Chinese, Indian, pizza, you name it – every single day?

Well that’s exactly what 22-year-old vlogger Charna Rowley is doing, having quit her full-time admin job less than a year ago in a bid to create her own eating challenges.

Charna is aiming to become the UK’s first Mukbang megastar – a trend in which people film themselves eating food as they interact with their audience. And she will eat absolutely anything her fans request her to on her page, Charnation.

From a Chinese takeaway that’s supposed to feed a family of four, to two extra large pizzas and sides, the 22-year-old attempts these food challenges twice a week before uploading them to her YouTube page.

She combines eating with ASMR – autonomous sensory meridian response, which is a feeling of well-being in response to a particular sound – and has successfully built an army of followers over her various social media sites.

The vlogger currently has over 40k viewers, with approximately 5k subscribers on all platforms who can ‘request all sorts.’

To date, her most popular video has over 48k views, and shows her tucking into a Chinese takeaway worth over 5,000 calories. The mega-meal includes two portions of chow mein, a portion of special fried rice, chips, spring rolls, chicken balls, and prawn crackers.

Charna explained:

One of my first videos was a Pizza Hut one, where I ate two large pizzas and two sides, meaning the calories were straight away in the thousands. I’ve had requests for the UK typical takeaways, so that’s why I’ve done videos buying from McDonald’s, Greggs and Pizza Hut. I’ll make a minimum of two full length videos, lasting just under half an hour each a week, which can cost over £100. My ultimate aim is to try and do the 10,000 calories challenge. I’ve just got to show how confident I am – I might get something stuck in my tooth or around my mouth but people love how funny I am.

The aspiring YouTuber has spent just under £1,000 on food for the challenges so far, but hopes to start making money from her hobby soon as she’s beginning to work with brands.

Since quitting her full-time job to allow more time to devote to her videos, Charna is currently working part-time as a warehouse assistant to make money, but is hoping to be able to work on her YouTube channel permanently before too long.

Despite people telling her how ‘fat’ she is, and how she ‘could be really pretty if [she] tried not to eat so much,’ Charna says she has learnt to ignore the haters and continue with her hobby – which she says has made her far more confident.

I don’t know about you lot, but I’m really hungry for a Chinese now…

