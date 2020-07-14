Woman Quits Job To Earn Six Figures A Month Pretending To Be A Dog

I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play fetch, get head scratches, run around and play. All of that. I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I really love praise. I love hearing ‘good girl’. It makes my heart melt every time.

Looking back on it now, it’s kind of always been there. I just didn’t know there was a scene, I just thought it was my personality.

When it comes to pet play, the majority of girls do kittens, foxes or rabbits and the majority of puppies are men. I thought about it for a long time when I first got into pet play. I feel like a dog [so that’s what I decided to be].