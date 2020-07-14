Woman Quits Job To Earn Six Figures A Month Pretending To Be A Dog
A 21-year-old woman who loves to play fetch and get head scratches says she now earns six figures a month by pretending to be a dog.
Most people out there love dogs, with their faithful nature, willingness to play and all-around adorable-ness, but Jenna Phillips, from Austin, Texas, feels she has a much stronger connection to our four-legged friends.
Since she was little, Jenna has felt ‘like a dog’, so much so that she used to pretend she was a puppy while growing up.
See how she continues to act like a dog now:
When she was older, Jenna visited a convention in Chicago where she met a couple of men who were into the ‘pet play scene’, and the encounter inspired her to learn more.
During the two years she worked as a clinical optician, Jenna set up an OnlyFans account to share her kink with others, though for the first 18 months it was home to more ‘vanilla content’.
The 21-year-old explained:
I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play fetch, get head scratches, run around and play. All of that. I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I really love praise. I love hearing ‘good girl’. It makes my heart melt every time.
Looking back on it now, it’s kind of always been there. I just didn’t know there was a scene, I just thought it was my personality.
When it comes to pet play, the majority of girls do kittens, foxes or rabbits and the majority of puppies are men. I thought about it for a long time when I first got into pet play. I feel like a dog [so that’s what I decided to be].
Once her OnlyFans page started to take off, Jenna decided to give up work as an optician and make it her full time job to represent the female ‘puppy’ community. She began posting more kinky petplay on her page, using the moniker ‘thatpuppygirl’.
Now, subscribers pay £16 ($20) per month to see her uncensored OnlyFans content, where she chases after balls, walks around on a lead and takes baths, often while naked.
Jenna commented:
There has been a big surge in my followers since I moved to doing puppy play content.
The majority of the puppy community is for gay men. Whenever I went shopping for the gear, it was only really for men.
I thought screw it, why don’t I create the market? I know there’s a demand for it so why don’t I supply it?
It’s now my full time job. My revenue has increased 100 times since I moved to puppy play content. I’m making six figures monthly.
Jenna boosts her income by making custom videos based on the requests of her clients, explaining: ‘The more kinky you want, the more it will cost.’
The most she has charged for one video is $1,200, and the 21-year-old says she is ‘so grateful’ to make a living from something she would be doing regardless.
Jenna added:
I have made a lot of friends through the scene. It’s been great so far, men and women have been thanking me for representing the community on OnlyFans.
Though she’s willing to fulfill customer’s requests, Jenna has made clear that there are some things she won’t do, such as film with a real dog.
Jenna stressed there are no animals involved in her shooting and there ‘never will be’, saying she ‘can’t say no quickly enough’ to customers who ask for that kind of content.
The OnlyFans star tries not to judge others for their requests though, pointing out she is ‘very open minded’ because she’s so into a kink herself, and because she knows a lot of people who would ‘turn around… and [say] her kink is crazy’.
Jenna is single but partners with the same man for all of her videos, and she posts some of her less explicit content on TikTok, where she has amassed 116,000 followers.
Discussing the response she’s had to her kink, Jenna said:
When I first started TikTok there was a lot of push back on my first videos. It didn’t bother me personally because from a human being perspective, I wasn’t doing anything wrong.
Even when I’m off camera and public I love to be walked on a leash. I have never had any backlash in real life. It only ever happens online.
Jenna continued:
The only time anyone has come up to us in person when we’ve been filming said ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but it looks awesome so keep it up’. That was cool.
Austin is a very progressive city for things like that though. Especially for Texas.
As well as enjoying her own kink, Jenna ‘loves’ learning more about other fetishes. She expressed her love for her fans, saying they ‘make [her] world’ and that she is ‘so grateful’ to them.
