Woman Raises Almost $100,000 After Being Chased Around Store By ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’

A woman has fundraised nearly $100,000 after a ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ called the police on her while having a meltdown.

Ijeoma Ukenta, a Black woman, had been visiting a Victoria’s Secret store in Short Hills Mall in Millburn, New Jersey, on Saturday, July 17, when a bizarre situation with Abigail Elphick developed.

After reportedly nudging her, Elphick then allegedly tried to charge at Ukenta, at which point she started filming. Elphick was then recorded screaming for help while demanding to not be filmed, and eventually chasing Ukenta around the shop.

Elphick didn’t face any charges as a result of the incident, instead ‘voluntarily’ leaving the shop. Ukenta said she plans to file a complaint against the two officers who attended the scene, as well as the mall’s security for taking too long to help.

On her GoFundMe page, Ukenta wrote that she’s ‘looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong’. Over the course of two days, it’s amassed $98,528, far beyond her goal of $20,000.

‘I’m so sorry that you have had to spend your time and energy battling the injustice you suffered. You deserve to be treated with the utmost dignity and respect. Props to you for standing up for your rights. I support you 100%,’ one person wrote on the fundraiser.

Victoria’s Secret has since responded to the videos. ‘The video taken in our store is unsettling and we have initiated a full investigation. Our associates followed our protocols and immediately called our Emergency Operations Centre as well as mall security for support during the altercation between our customers,’ it said in a statement.