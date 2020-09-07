Woman Realises She Is Gay After Wife Comes Out As Transgender

Three years later, when he found out I’d broken up with my ex, he got our friend to throw a house party so we could meet.

We always joke that he was my stalker, but really we’ve been inseparable ever since.

I knew he was The One as soon as he gave me a killer head massage that same night. I told myself I’d play hard to get after he left a voicemail trying to set up a second date. I waited 20 minutes before calling him back – that’s how hard I was to get.