Washington Woman Realises She’s Washing Her Hands With Block Of Cheese

Woman Realises She's Washing Her Hands With Block Of Cheese

A woman from Washington was baffled when her soap ‘wasn’t working’, but soon realised she’d actually been using a block of cheese.

I know, I know, I have questions too. Why did she pick up a block of cheese without a second thought, and start rubbing it around in her hands? Why was the cheese so readily available in a place that led her to believe it was soap? Why wasn’t she alerted by the fact it started crumbling into a cheesy mess before her eyes?

Well, Miley, from Vancouver, Washington, offered a few answers as she shared her story online. She explained that, while she uses liquid soap to do the dishes, she opts for a bar of soap when washing her hands as she finds it’s gentler on her skin after she’s been doing chores.

Washing hands

Sharing her tale of woe on Reddit, Miley explained that – for some reason – the cheese had been sitting as ‘hard as a dried rock’ on the counter, so she simply assumed it was a bar of soap. It’s a reasonable enough mistake, I suppose – soap does come in a variety of colours, and it’s not like she got it out of the fridge.

Miley then started washing her hands with the yellow block, only to get confused when the soap refused to lather. There’s been plenty of hand-washing infographics doing the rounds on social media recently, so I think we all know how soap works, but for some (now very obvious) reason Miley’s just wasn’t doing the trick.

Cheese

Presumably, due to the hard texture of the cheese, it didn’t crumble and alert her to the fact that it wasn’t soap. But Miley knew something wasn’t right, and upon closer inspection she realised her mistake.

Taking to Reddit, she wrote, simply:

Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese.

Woman washes hands with block of cheese

As it turns out, Miley had a fairly good excuse for her mix up, as she later revealed she was house-sitting for someone and was ‘high as hell’ when the cheesy mistake was made.

Responding to someone who expressed doubt in her story, she wrote:

i am housesitting, and high as hell, let me breathe smh.

Hopefully Miley found some real soap to use in the end!