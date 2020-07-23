Woman Refuses To Wear Mask In Bakery Because Pants Don't Block Fart Smell Jam Press

Trousers don’t block the smell of farts, so why should we wear face masks amid the pandemic? That’s the braniac logic of one Californian woman.

Advert

There are two types of people in the world right now: those who see the rationale in wearing a face mask, even as a small precautionary measure as locations begin to emerge from the other side of the outbreak. Then, there’s those who don’t. Funnily enough, this group is far more vocal.

Across the US, there’s been more than four million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 145,000 deaths. Yet, somehow amid those numbers, there’s people who care more about the sanctity of their ‘freedoms’ than using a face covering. Oh well, at least they have good rebuttals – for example, if trousers don’t conceal farts, what use is a mask?

You can check out the argument in the video below:

Advert

The latest lunacy to emerge from the mask debate was filmed by William See in a Panera Bread branch in Chico, California on Monday, July 20.

In the clip, an unmasked, unnamed woman is refused service by the café’s staff because she isn’t wearing a face covering. She asks: ‘So you’re not going to serve me because I’m not wearing a mask?’ William replies: ‘No, they’re not going to serve you because you’re not wearing a mask, that’s exactly right.’

Woman Refuses to Wear Face Mask Jam Press

Strangely, the woman is holding a face mask throughout the argument which was actually given to her by staff – ergo, it’s more a point of personal principle than simply not having a mask with her.

One employee from the eatery, Henry, told Newsweek: ‘After she left, she threatened to come back with her husband. She was provided a disposable mask by us, which is shown in the video, but she refused to put it on.’

Woman Refuses to Wear Face Mask Jam Press

William adds: ‘Just put on a mask! You give such an aura. You selfish piece of sh*t get out of here. You’re so f*cking selfish.’ She then turns to the man, telling him: ‘Stop it, stop it!’ He replies: ‘No because you’re putting all of us at risk!’

In a shocking turn, the woman blows at William and his friend, all while laughing before moving to leave the store. He then says: ‘Oh come on, come on you child, grow the f* up lady.’

Advert

At this point, the woman proceeded to defend not wearing a mask by comparing their failure to protect people from the virus to a pair of trousers’ inability to conceal the smell of a fart.

Woman Refuses to Wear Face Mask Jam Press

She says: ‘You think that mask is going to protect you? You fart off your ass you can smell it out of your ass. You think that mask is going to protect you?’

As she exits the store, William tells her: ‘Just grow up, grow up and get out. Thank you!’ Employees had called security as the video was being filmed, but they only arrived after she left the store.

Subsequent to the video being posted on William’s Facebook, a spokesperson for the Panera Bread explained that ‘the health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority’.

Woman Refuses to Wear Face Mask Jam Press

They added: ‘We are committed to following the COVID guidance of the state of California who mandate wearing of masks by team members and guests. We offer masks to guests who do not have them and make an effort to offer other accommodations whenever possible.’

Do you think being asked to wear face masks is a form of oppression? If so, grow up.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.