Woman Asked Out By Man Who Once Rejected Her Before 5st Weight Loss

I’d been unhappy. I’d put it on over the space of two years. I’d been unhappy for a long time and tried to lose it but just couldn’t stick to anything because I love food. My mum eats to survive, whereas I live to eat. I love going out to eat.

I was single for about four years and I tried online dating and went on a date. We went out, had a nice time, arranged to go out again on my birthday but he went really cold on me.

He messaged me that day after we had booked to go out for my birthday, saying, ‘I’m really sorry to do this, but I don’t want to see you again because you are bigger than what I would go for’.