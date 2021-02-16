Woman Responsible For Anti-Trump Sky Banners Calls Him ‘A Dictator’

PA

A woman who organised an anti-Donald Trump banner to be flown over the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence described him as a ‘dictator’ as she discussed the stunt.

A banner reading ‘Convict Trump And Lock Him Up’ could be seen soaring through the skies over Trump’s club during his impeachment trial on February 12, while another, reading ‘GOP Grow a Spine and Expel Trump’, floated over the Daytona International Speedway during practice races for Sunday’s Daytona 500 race.

The woman behind the signs works for an aircraft company and originally considered writing anti-Trump messages using skywriting, though that proved to be too expensive. Instead, she contacted Daytona Beach-based Aerial Messages, where CEO Remy Colin was ‘really enthusiastic’ and more than happy to help her out with the plan.

The organiser, identified only as ‘S’, commissioned the two banners and lengthened her original ‘Convict Trump’ message after Colin pointed out that the price for the banner covers 45 characters.

Speaking to the Huffington Post about the stunt, S said: ‘So I added the lock him up part because of what Trump always said about Hillary Clinton.’

The decision to use banners to express her disdain for the Republican came after a rough year, in which the ‘pandemic took the cake’. When Trump began his 2020 presidential campaign, S said she ‘couldn’t believe what [she] was seeing’.

She continued:

When Trump started talking about a third term and then started a chant at a rally of ’12 more years,′ I thought: ‘That’s it. That’s a dictator.’ My parents immigrated from Cuba in the 1960s. They know what a dictator looks like. Trump and his supporters are authoritarian, completely offensive; they stand for what’s completely contradictory to this country’s ideals.

In spite of her efforts to sway the Republican party into convicting Trump, House impeachment managers were not able to secure enough votes, and the former president was acquitted of his ‘incitement of insurrection’ charges on February 13. S said the result was ‘expected yet infuriating’, though noted the banners were ‘absolutely worth it’.

According to the CEO, Aerial Messages is the only company flying political banners in the US at the moment due to the heated atmosphere in the wake of the impeachment trial. The company does adverts for major companies and personal messages, as well as encouraging customers to ‘Take your political message to the sky!’

Colin stressed that Aerial Messages is non-partisan, and noted that it has previously flown pro-Trump banners. The messages usually cost £680 an hour, which includes two to four flyovers, depending on the distance from an airport.

While the company has been hit with complaints about its willingness to fly the banners, Colin has also received a wealth of support, with people offering to chip in for more anti-Trump signs or help cover the cost of S’s ‘GOP grow a spine’ banner.