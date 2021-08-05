Woman Retires From Nursing And Now Earns Seven-Figure Salary At Just 25

isabelsanchez.r/TikTok

A 25-year-old TikTok user says she retired from nursing and now earns a seven-figure salary after spending her last $200 to start her own business.

Online business owner and digital creator Isabel Sanchez has described how she has enjoyed ‘multiple dream vacations’ and lives in her ‘dream penthouse in Miami‘ thanks to the money earned through her various ventures, which include selling her own brand of loungewear and marketing beauty products for Monat.

Advert 10

Having amassed 40,000 followers on TikTok, Sanchez shares insights to the ‘dream life’ she shares with her partner, Shane, and her five-year-old son after she gave up nursing.

Though some users have doubted that Sanchez rose to success by herself, the TikToker explained in one video that she ‘spend the last $200 in [her] bank account’ to start the online business she has been involved in for the past three years.

Advert 10

Another clip sees Sanchez throw back to when she was 23 years old and in nursing school, during which time she also worked as a waitress, was living ‘paycheck to paycheck’ and was ‘missing time with [her] son’. After having graduated at 24, the TikToker was faced with ‘$70k in student loan debt’ while being ‘overworked and underpaid’.

Flash-forward to the present, and Sanchez said that through setting up her own business she has been able to help her mum retire and set up her son’s entire college fund, with a caption on the video adding that she now has ‘multiple businesses’.

Check out the video below:

Advert 10

On Instagram, Sanchez has described herself as a ‘Senior Executive Director’ who has made ‘100+ Million in Sales’, adding, ‘I did it so you can do it better.’

TikTok users have praised Sanchez for her success, with one commenter describing the 25-year-old as having ‘queen vibes’.