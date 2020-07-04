Woman Returns Home To Find 'Mutant Potatoes' Have Taken Over Flat Caters

For lots of people, lockdown has meant packing up a bag and leaving home to go and crash with friends or family and ride out the pandemic.

Advert

But, as restrictions are beginning of ease and some kind of normality resumes, many are now heading back to their homes to check everything is still in one piece.

So, you can imagine one woman’s absolute horror, when she headed back to her flat in Caen, France, for the first time in several months to find ‘mutant potatoes’ had taken over her flat.

Woman Returns Home To Find 'Mutant Potatoes' Have Taken Over Flat Caters

Donna Porée, 22, had hastily left her flat back in March, so she could quarantine with her boyfriend who lived on the other side of town.

Advert

But, as she did the usual ‘phone, wallet and keys’ check, a brand new €2.50 sack of potatoes from Super U supermarket was the last thing on her mind.

Of course, Donna – like the rest of us – most likely had no idea how long lockdown was going to last, but when it did finally ease, she got a lot more than she bargained for awaiting her.

Woman Returns Home To Find 'Mutant Potatoes' Have Taken Over Flat Caters

‘As I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape at the back of the kitchen,’ the communications manager explained.

‘As the light was off and shutters down, I didn’t realise it was the potatoes. It was only after opening the shutters that I took note of this extraordinary sight.’

At first, Donna was terrified to see the bizarre shape, but as soon as she worked out what it was, she found it hilarious and immediately sent pictures to her mate on Snapchat.

‘My friends couldn’t stop laughing. They found the whole situation unbelievable,’ she said.

Woman Returns Home To Find 'Mutant Potatoes' Have Taken Over Flat Caters

Advert

The potatoes had grown through the plastic bag and even up through the gaps around the kitchen worktop, and Donna was left spending hours trying free her kitchen from the mutant carbs.

‘I wanted to extract the bag of potatoes from the counter-top seals, but it wasn’t easy,’ she recalled.

‘The shoots had fixed in place in the joints and were difficult to remove. I ended up having to cut some of the shoots out with scissors and I had to fill in the holes they made.’

Woman Returns Home To Find 'Mutant Potatoes' Have Taken Over Flat Caters

Instead of binning the tattie stalks, she decided to replant when in her vegetable patch to see what they grow into.

‘I’m eager to see what will come out of the ground,’ she said.

With growth spurts like that, we might have giant potatoes taking over the planet next.