Woman Reveals The Terrifying History Of Mammoth Cave

Manfred from Ice Age may have you believing mammoth’s caves are safe, but this Mammoth Cave National Park has been revealed as having a terrifying history.

The Spooky Science Sisters podcast took to TikTok to share the scary history of the national park, located near Kentucky.

According to the video, the national park is home to the world’s longest known cave system and is considered to be ‘one of the world’s most haunted natural wonders’.

In the video, one of the Spooky Science Sisters, Dr. Meagan Ankney, shares an insight into what the Mammoth Cave looks like, as well as its ominous history.

Ankney says, according to one source, there have been ‘at least 150 documented paranormal encounters’ at the park.

She then explains the history of Mammoth Cave, which has a ‘long history of visitation by humans’ due to Native Americans first exploring it ‘around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago’, leaving behind ‘artefacts and petroglyphs’.

During the War of 1812, the cave was ‘a source of saltpeter’, which was used in gunpowder manufacturing. It was in 1816 when guided tours of the cave first began.

Check it out:

In 1839, Dr John Croghan bought the property for $10,000 and started an experiment in 1842. Ankney claims Croghan sent 16 patients with tuberculosis to live in the cave, thinking they would be cured by the temperature and humidity of the cavernous environment.

However, the experiment ‘had the opposite effect’ according to the presenter, who said living in the ‘dank, dark cave’ caused the symptoms of the tuberculosis to worsen.

The patients were given meals by a server, who reportedly said they all looked like ‘skeletons’.

The experiment ran for five months, during which time five of the patients died, the video states.

Ankney says the dead patients were put out on a rock until the bodies were able to be removed; the rock then came to be known as Corpse Rock.

Eerily, Ankney says ‘some say you can still hear coughing in that section on the cave’. However, the presenter then warns the tuberculosis patients aren’t the ‘only ghosts’ in the cave.

Towards the middle of the 19th century, tourists began to frequently visit the Mammoth Cave and it became a popular attraction.

One of the more famous tour guides was a man named Steven Bishop, who died in 1859. Bishop was reportedly buried ‘near the cave in the old guide cemetery’, and is now said to be one of the cave’s ‘most famous ghosts’ to this day.

Allegedly, during more recent tours, there have been reports from park rangers and tourists who have claimed to have been ‘playfully shoved or grabbed’ by an ‘unseen force’, ‘heard footsteps’ and ‘seen an apparition of Bishop tagging along with tour groups’

The post has since amassed more than 150,000 views and hundreds of comments, with other users taking to TikTok in terror, reacting to the history of Mammoth Cave. One said: ‘Well I know where I’m going on my next long weekend.’

Another wrote:

When I went on tour there, they said there was still the body of someone who died in a very deep part of the cave bc they got stuck and no one could retrieve them. So they just closed that part off and made a memorial.

A third commented: ‘Omfg. Those poor patients. That’d make an interesting movie though.’