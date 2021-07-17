Woman Runs Away From Proposal In Front Of Packed Baseball Crowd

wtwmass/Instagram

Public proposals can go one of two ways, with both results being pretty extreme.

On the one hand, the person being proposed to could be absolutely over the moon with the idea of marrying their other half, prompting what is usually an emotional display of love and a burst of applause and cheers from onlookers.

On the other hand, seeing their partner get down on one knee could spark feelings of terror and a gut-wrenching ‘no’ from the proposee, leaving onlookers wishing they were anywhere else in the world at that particular moment in time.

Obviously, most people hope for a ‘yes’ when it comes to proposing, but unfortunately, that’s not what happened at a minor league baseball game at Polar Park in Massachusetts this week.

The couple in the video have not been publicly identified, but it’s clear the guy felt it was time to take their relationship to the next level as footage showed him bending down on one knee and presenting a ring to his shocked partner.

Naturally, the scene was met with cheers from the crowd, but it soon became clear that the proposal wasn’t going well as the woman began to shake her head and move backwards.

See the video below:

The response is a gutting one in any environment, but the many witnesses made it all the more heartbreaking when the woman ran to the edge of the platform she was standing on and told the crowd she had ‘got to go’, leaving her partner on one knee with a confused look on his face.

Footage of the scene has been shared far and wide on social media, with viewers describing it as ‘sad to watch’ and ‘cringey’.

Hopefully the couple were able to talk through the situation following the proposal, with a lack of eyes no doubt taking the pressure off, but the clip certainly raises questions about exactly how good of an idea it is to pop the question in public.