Woman ‘Shamed’ For Calling Santa Father Christmas

Don Peek/US Air Force

Calls for equality between genders deserve recognition and action, nobody’s arguing that. But the idea one can’t say Father Christmas because it’s not gender neutral is hilariously absurd.

Advertisements

Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Kris Kringle, St. Nick: call the big, jolly, red-suited, bearded gift-giver whatever you like.

However, one mum faced the wrath of a Facebook group after using the name Father Christmas. Yeah, really.

Advertisements

Disney

A mum from Plymouth has been left feeling ‘on edge’ recently after being picked on in a Facebook group.

The unnamed parent, who has a young child, was discussing a festive children’s book – referring to Father Christmas throughout.

However, people weren’t pleased. She was subsequently shamed, with ardent critics pointing out Santa is now the preferred name as it’s ‘now seen as gender neutral’.

Pixabay

The mum wrote, as per Plymouth Live:

Advertisements

I’ve just been shamed [on a Facebook group] for using the name ‘Father Christmas’ and [told] that ‘Santa’ is now seen as gender neutral. I was only referring to the book below [Father Christmas by Raymond Briggs] but it’s left me a little confused/on edge about what we are allowed to say. I have a small child and don’t really want to raise him saying ‘Father Christmas’ if it’s hurtful to some.

Father Christmas is particularly popular in the UK, while Santa Claus is commonly used on both sides of the pond. In France, his name is Père Noël, while in Italy he’s Babbo Natale, which both translate to Father Christmas.

Netflix

Over in Russia, Santa is known as Ded Moroz, which translates as Grandfather Frost.

After the nervous mum shared her ordeal, other parents have chimed in on the debate, largely coming down in favour of Father Christmas.

Advertisements

One mum wrote: ‘Father Christmas is fine! We have always used that in our family!! Use what YOU want.’ Another parent added: ‘Carry on calling him Father Christmas, it’s your choice.’

Netflix

One user pointed out that Santa was easier for kids to say, writing: ‘I must be the only one who hates ‘Father Christmas’, I much prefer ‘Santa/Santa Claus,’ plus it’s easier for littlies to say.’

Preferring a name is one thing, bundling it into gender-neutral complaints is another. All this equates to is pointless anger-mongering – there’s some serious issues going on out there, Father Christmas isn’t one of them.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]