Woman Shares Bizarre Messages Of Guy Hitting On Her Who Might Be Her Cousin

TikTokers have been left baffled, horrified and amused after a woman shared the flirtatious messages she received from a man who could very well be her cousin.

I’m not here to tell anyone what they should be into when it comes to relationships, but it’s pretty widely regarded that people who are related are better sticking to familial feelings of love, rather than romantic ones.

TikToker Isadora made clear she agrees with this setup when she took to the platform to discuss the strange situation she found herself in last month, which started when a man from Canada sent her a friend request.

Isadora explained she had three mutual friends with the man, all of which were cousins she’d never met. Having met those particular family members through Facebook, the TikToker quite understandably assumed the man was just another relative.

She accepted his request and said hello, but things quickly turned confusing when the man began to chat her up, describing Isadora as ‘one of the most beautiful girls’ he’d ever seen and noting that it had been difficult to meet people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Isadora quickly attempted to clarify her view of the situation, explaining she’d accepted his friend request because she thought he was her cousin, however that didn’t appear to sway the man as he responded to question whether that was a ‘good thing or [a] bad thing’.

He added, ‘[Probably] a compliment cause you’re gorgeous’.

See Isadora’s reaction below:

Expressing her disbelief at the conversation, the TikToker told viewers, ‘Sorry sir, I think we’re related, please pack this behaviour right in.’

Isadora continued her efforts to make the man understand their possible relation, but it wasn’t until she told him she was English that he began to catch on, asking if she was related to a woman who is actually Isadora’s mother.

Upon confirming her relationship with her mother, the man quickly proceeded to block Isadora from Facebook. She commented, ‘So [he] almost definitely is my cousin, but apparently it took a few goes of that actually sinking in.’

Isadora is far from the only one to have found the conversation entirely confusing, with many calling out the man’s question of whether it was a ‘bad thing’ that they might be cousins while others found it hard to believe the exchange could actually be real.

