Woman Shares Bizarre US Laws That Make No Sense

Every country seems to have its own unique laws that don’t really make sense anywhere else, and the United States is no different.

In fact, there are plenty of laws in the US that only apply to individual states, ranging from kind of understandable to downright bonkers.

TikToker @kassidy.crawford has listed a few of the most wacky laws currently on the books across the USA in a new video, and they all raise some interesting and confusing questions.

To kick things off, in Alabama it’s illegal to drive while blindfolded. It seems like a pretty sensible restriction, although it appears the state is the only one to specifically mention blindfolds in its driver laws.

Plenty of other laws beg the question of what exactly happened to make it necessary to make certain things illegal in the first place. For example, who did what to prompt to Arizona to pass a law banning donkeys from sleeping in bathtubs. And who was driving through the streets of Arkansas terrorising delis to the point that the state made it illegal to honk your car horn outside a sandwich shop in Little Rock after 9.00pm?

The laws have plenty of sceptics, and have sparked quite a debate on TikTok, where Kassidy’s video has had more than 3.8 million views and thousands of comments.

Incredibly, these laws are all real and are all currently in place in various states, though the extent to which they’re enforced probably varies, as it seems unlikely that too many people are being charged with eating non-bounceable pickles in Connecticut.

