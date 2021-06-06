Woman Shares Her Perfect Response To Receiving Unsolicited Dick Pics

shaunadewitt/TikTok

A TikTok user has been praised after she opened up about how she used ‘equality’ to hit back at people sending her unsolicited pictures of their penis.

Shauna Dewit, from Belgium, has racked up 418, 500 followers through sharing videos on TikTok, but as more and more social media users began to become aware of her, Shauna noticed that her DMs had started to fill up with dick pics.

The TikToker made clear that she didn’t ask for these pictures, nor did she want them. Bringing attention to the situation only seemed to make things worse, though, so she decided to hit back by fighting fire with fire.

Check out her response below:

The dick pic saga began last month, when Shauna took to TikTok to say that she doesn’t understand why men send her pictures of their ‘peepee’, saying, ‘What do you expect me to say?… That’s just disgusting.’

In an update this week, the TikToker revealed that the video had resulted in her getting ‘more peepees than before’, so she decided to give the men a taste of their own medicine by taking screenshots of the images and using them to respond to any other user who decided to surprise her with an unwelcome picture.

She commented, ‘I just send the peepee back from another guy. You know? Equality.’

Unsurprisingly, the men receiving dick pics in response are rarely impressed, and reply with comments such as, ‘Ew, that’s disgusting’. Shauna used this to highlight the irony of the situation, saying, ‘I just do exactly the same as you do!’

She concluded the video by addressing the people responsible for the dick pics, saying that the fact they choose to send the pictures implies they think their offering is ‘beautiful’. The TikToker aimed to counter that belief, however, by stating, ‘It’s ugly though.’

Amused TikTok users praised Shauna’s method of dealing with the pictures, with commenters describing it as ‘awesome’. The point is, though, no matter how ‘beautiful’ or great you think your penis is, don’t send random pictures of it to people who haven’t asked. Nobody wants that.

