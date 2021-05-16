Woman Shares Scientologist Family’s Bizarre Nanny Responsibilities

PA Images/hollis_jane/Twitter

Most of us associate Scientology with high profile celebrities like Tom Cruise and John Travolta, but what’s it like to actually be raised in the controversial religious movement?

Well, one Twitter user has given her followers a look behind the door, after she shared a job description for a nannying position she applied for with a family who turned out to be Scientologists.

Hollis Jane Andrews says she was given the list when she interviewed for the ‘Magical Nanny/Housekeeper Hat’ position back in 2013, and confirmed that she had thought it was ‘bonkers’ as soon as she read it.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot to unpack here. Things start of straightforwardly enough, with the ad beginning ‘both the boys are to be treated with love, care and understanding at all times.’ But it quickly takes a sharp turn.

The first major red flag comes in the first few sentences. ‘If they hurt themselves, keep quiet, apply Dianetics and assist tech always,’ it reads, referring to the psychological practice established be Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and practices by the movement’s followers.

At that point, most people would probably have read enough. But the ad continues, going on to set out a meticulously detailed schedule for the nanny to follow with the boys.

Activities include exercise time (‘get them to run, throw rocks and RUN with them don’t stop them running ever,’) play time (‘make sure you act like a kid with them, never serious’) and nap time (‘put them to sleep with a protein bottle’).

PA Images

It then lists the housekeeping responsibilities of the nanny, emphasising that while the boys are sleeping, they should ‘magically transform into a cleaning nazi.’

‘If you can master all of this, then we have a happy household,’ it concludes.

The ad has been received with a mix of confusion and amusement on Twitter. ‘what exactly is a cleaning nazi’ one person tweeted, while another asked ‘they want you to throw rocks at the kids to keep them running???’

‘In case it wasn’t clear, I did NOT take the job the minute I saw the word ‘dianetics’,’ Andrews followed up in another tweet.

Which leaves the question… who exactly is nannying for this family now?

