Woman Spends £15,000 Covering 90% Of Her Body In Tattoos
Nadine Anderson has paid tribute to her late father in the most fitting way – by covering 90% of her body in tattoos, at the small sum of £15,000.
Growing up, the 23-year-old was always fascinated by body modifications and tattoos. As a self-professed ‘classic daddy’s girl’, she wanted to be just like her father, who had two full sleeves.
‘I always knew I wanted to be like him and have all that kind of stuff,’ she said. As soon as she was ‘legally allowed’ at the age of 18, Nadine – a healthcare assistant from Dundee, Scotland – got the bug for ink. Five years later, she’s top-to-bottom tattooed.
Much of Nadine’s body art was already sketched out, as she glanced over Pinterest forums and new tattoo styles coming out. ‘I discussed my first tattoo with my dad, and he supported my decision, saying: “As long as you’re sure you want to do it,” so I went and booked my first tattoo with my dad,’ she said.
Her extraordinary look has evolved significantly. In addition to her extreme ‘blackout’ tattoo, she also has a variety of piercings, scarification on her head, and a split tongue (she flew to Germany for the mouth work due to laws in the UK that prevent piercing parlours from carrying out the procedure).
While she says she’s lost count of how many tattoos make up her aesthetic – having spent around £15,000 on body art – Nadine is far from finished. ‘It’s just my feet I need to tattoo now,’ she said.
Nadine added:
I think I would add a little bit more under my right eye because there’s spaces I want to fill up eventually, but that’s all I would probably add because I think I’ve got quite a lot on it now. You can still tell what my features are like naturally, and I wouldn’t want to take away from that because I think that’s the beauty of that tattoo.
She concedes that some friends and family think she’s ‘crazy’ for her tattoos, they’ve always known her passion for body art – so while they were initially shocked, loved ones have embraced her tats.
Nadine explained:
Some [friends and family] think I’m crazy, but I’ve always spoke about being covered at the end of the day, I’m still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I’m just more me. I get people who are inquisitive and want to know my motivations, people who congratulate me on having the confidence to be me, and then people who instantly give the horrible looks and comments.
It’s kind of stereotypical thing that if they don’t get it they’ll want to put it down, or if it’s not their cup of tea they won’t want to look at your motivations for it.
She deals with the usual comments directed at tattoos, with things like ‘you’ve ruined your life’, ‘you can’t be employed’ and ‘you’ll regret this in forty years’ – but Nadine doesn’t care.
‘At the end of the day I’m fully employed, I’ve paid for every single tattoo out of my own wage, I’ve got my own flat and honestly I live a very normal life,’ she said.
While she adores her tattoos, she fully appreciates the likes of her blackout tats may not be for everyone. Offering some advice to those considering ink, Nadine said: ‘Chances are it’s permanent, unless you have to go through all the lasering and stuff, and it’s not worth it if you’re going to regret it in the end or just jumping on some bandwagon.’
