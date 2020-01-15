Woman Spends £15,000 Covering 90% Of Her Body In Tattoos

Some [friends and family] think I’m crazy, but I’ve always spoke about being covered at the end of the day, I’m still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I’m just more me. I get people who are inquisitive and want to know my motivations, people who congratulate me on having the confidence to be me, and then people who instantly give the horrible looks and comments.

It’s kind of stereotypical thing that if they don’t get it they’ll want to put it down, or if it’s not their cup of tea they won’t want to look at your motivations for it.