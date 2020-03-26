Las Vegas Woman Spends $200,000 Of Fans' Money To Become 'Futuristic Bimbo' Media Drum World

A 25-year-old woman has spent more than $200,000 on surgeries to achieve a ‘futuristic bimbo’ aesthetic – complete with ‘gravity-defying’ breasts.

Ruby Doll Sunset, from Las Vegas, works as a fetish content creator and body modification artist, and has racked up 20,000 Instagram fans thanks to her unique look.

After becoming fascinated with the idea of hyper-feminine ‘extreme’ beauty, Ruby set about changing her body in 2014, with her desire to ‘treat [herself] as art and build upon [her] own body-canvas’ only increasing with age.

Ruby before changing her look dramatically Media Drum World

She loved the idea of ‘gravity-defying’ breasts, and in the past five years has undergone one breast augmentation each year, bringing her from a starting point of a set of 550cc implants all the way to 3600cc implants.

As well as having breast augmentations, Ruby has undergone an upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty to ‘give [her] sultry eyes even more depth’, and has lip fillers injected twice a month to gradually increase the size of her lips.

Speaking of her transformation, Ruby said:

I’ve always been into hyper-feminine, extreme beauty and I’ve loved the look of gravity-defying breasts ever since I was younger. I don’t try to emulate anyone’s look. That being said, a lot of my aesthetic taste is interlinked with a futuristic bimbo aesthetic.

Ruby after undergoing multiple breast enhancements Media Drum World

To date, Ruby has spent in excess of $200,000 (£170,000) to achieve her desired look, but rather than having a sponsor or sugar daddy, she pays for her surgeries with the help of her fans.

She explained:

I’m continuously moulding my unique brand whilst enjoying the journey of living an offbeat lifestyle I’ve had success in the stripping and camming world in the past. Now, I’ve got experience in ‘Findom’ (financial domination) and online fetish content. I’ve acquired a loving online fan-base that is so supportive. They are like an extended family to me.

Ruby after undergoing multiple breast enhancements to achieve futuristic bimbo look Media Drum World

Ruby continued:

The men that are attracted to me are very respectful in their comments. They call me a goddess or say that I’m brave, stunning, or other-worldly. They also appreciate the serious dedication and commitment towards my lifestyle journey. My favourite comments are from fans who tell me that I keep them going and inspire them to become the best version of themselves.

Though Ruby’s look has changed dramatically over the years, she isn’t finished yet and plans to undergo more surgery in the future, including a medium-sized butt implant and a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

She is also considering increasing her breast implants to 4600cc.

Ruby after undergoing multiple lip fillers Media Drum World

As well as being praised by her fans, Ruby is supported by her friends and family, who all accept her for who she is and love the person she is on the inside, with her look ‘just a bonus’.

Though she does receive some criticism for her look, with some ‘online hate spewed towards [her] by miserable people’, Ruby hopes to inspire others to follow their personal vision, and has received a lot of positive and uplifting comments about her choices.

She said:

I get plenty of positive comments on my look from people of all backgrounds, age groups, and lifestyles. I hope to show people that outer beauty is subjective and that’s okay. Taste differs from person to person, but a person like me isn’t focused on appeasing everyone. I’m about self-expression. The most beautiful people are the happiest because they choose not to hold back who they are. I look forward to putting many more smiles onto my fans faces through my custom content.

Ruby after undergoing multiple breast enhancements Media Drum World

Though she’s aware her look may not be to everyone’s taste, it’s great Ruby has found a supportive fanbase willing to help her achieve her goals, and friends and family who accept her for who she is.

