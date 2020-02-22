Woman Spends £230 A Month On Nappies To Maintain Adult Baby Lifestyle
A woman who spends £230 a month on nappies to maintain her lifestyle as an adult baby has decided to go public to reduce the shame felt by many in the community.
Paigey Miller, 25, begins each day by waking up in her crib and having her morning nappy change, before spending her day playing with toys and creating online content for the Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) online community.
The 25-year-old, from the East Coast, USA, adopted the lifestyle in May 2018 and set up her own subscription service in the hope that she would be able to help others in her situation feel less shameful.
Her page also helps fund the costly lifestyle, which sees many adult babies buying customised ‘baby’ furniture such as high chairs appropriate to their size, with most of her nappies being paid for by her 426 subscribers.
The full-time nature of Paigey’s lifestyle means she dresses as an adult baby not just in the privacy of her own home, but in public too. However, she says she is ‘discreet’ when she’s in public, stating: ‘I may dress like a kid but I’m not going to be drinking a bottle of milk and sucking on a pacifier.’
And despite receiving some negative comments or judgemental looks, the content creator isn’t deterred by those who don’t understand her lifestyle – despite sometimes having her intelligence questioned. ‘I get a lot of people questioning my intelligence. They ask why a normal intelligent person would live this way,’ she explained.
Paigey said she doesn’t respond to such negativity because it ‘doesn’t warrant a response’, adding: ‘Lines of consent are really important to me. In my daily life, I don’t push my lifestyle on anybody else.’
She says all of her family and friends have been ‘very accepting’ because she’s always collected toys and had a ‘younger sense of humour’. She added: ‘If you act like it’s not a big deal, people will take your nonchalance in their stride.’
She explained:
Once I became of legal age, I started searching the internet to see if there were other people like me and there was a whole community.
One of the most prominent feelings people have is shame so I decided to go public. I made a YouTube channel. I made a website. It’s all about how to live your best adult baby life.
We like to play with toys. We’re brought joy by the things we did as little kids. I collect Polly Pocket and Barbies. I like to play with my stuffed animals. That’s what Little Space is.
Living as an adult baby is a lifestyle that takes on many forms – and sometimes fetishes – depending on the person who lives it. Paigey does offer ABDL sexual content, with her website stating she does ‘a lot of naturally age regressive sexual content that is just [her] daily life when [she] decides [she] wants to be sexual’.
Paigey said her lifestyle hasn’t affected her dating life, despite the fact she’s never had a partner involved in ABDL. She’s currently engaged to someone who she’s been with for five years, who doesn’t have the lifestyle but ‘supports it’.
Regardless, she said some people just ‘don’t understand’ her lifestyle:
Some people just don’t understand why an adult would want to act or live like a child. It’s all to do with the mindset of letting little things bring you joy.
We’re still functional adults. We have to do normal adult things like pay the bills, but we also have the added responsibility of maintaining our lifestyle.
Despite some criticism, she says she has received an overwhelmingly positive response from her online following, and receives emails from people thanking her for being as public as she is.
