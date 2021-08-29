Woman Spends $400 On VR Headset To Get Facebook Account Back Following QAnon-Related Deletion

PA

A Facebook user spent $400 on a VR headset in a bid to get her account back after it was mistakenly deleted.

Rachel Sines, 42, set up an online support group for those whose loved ones had joined QAnon, a baseless far-right conspiracy theory that supports former president Donald Trump and says he is leading a war against an elite ring of Satan-worshipping paedophiles in the US government.

However, after Sines clicked ‘submit’ to set up the group, Rachel found she had been locked out of her account completely, erasing 15 years worth of memories. She then received a notification from Facebook, informing her that her account had been disabled.

Rachel told Business Insider:

I lost 15 years of data in the blink of an eye… My dating journey, wedding, honeymoon, videos of our daughter’s first steps and baptism. It was like I, and any trace of me, was eerily deleted.

Even after spending more than $400 on an Oculus VR headset and Portal tablet to speak to customer service, Rachel was still locked out of her account, and didn’t receive a response from Facebook after attempting to contact the social media giant for seven months.

All she received was an automated message informing her the platform was not able to review the decision as her account hadn’t adhered to the site’s community standards.

Facebook only responded after being contacted by Business Insider, with a Facebook spokesperson explaining that Rachel’s account had been ‘incorrectly disabled’ and that her account had been ‘mistakenly caught in one of our checks’ for harmful content and misinformation.

Thankfully, Rachel’s account has now been reactivated, and she’s said to be happy to be back using the platform, albeit a little nervous about the same thing happening again in the future.