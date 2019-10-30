Woman Spent £15,000 On Surgery Because She ‘Looked Too Plain’ Before

Media Drum World

The boyfriend of a woman who spent nearly £15,000 on plastic surgery reportedly begged her to stop because of the attention she received from other men.

Salon manager Serena Smith, 21, said she’s always dreamed of looking like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Pamela Anderson – but has always felt she ‘looked too plain’.

This belief has led the 21-year-old, from Toronto, Canada, to spend a massive £14,800 on multiple surgeries – including a boob job, lip fillers and Botox.

Serena’s expensive habit began in December 2016, when the then-18-year-old decided to get a boob job that increased her bra size from a 32A to 32DD – for more than £6,500. She then started getting fillers and Botox, and has never looked back since.

The salon manager claimed from her ‘very earliest thoughts’ she remembers being ‘very aware’ of looks and beauty. She said she had a ‘fascination’ with plastic surgery and used to watch documentaries and reality shows on the subject.

The 21-year-old was watching so many of these programmes and looking up to so many of these women that her desire to look a particular way started ‘overtaking [her] life’, with Serena describing it as a ‘constant obsession of beauty’.

It got to a point where Serena said she didn’t feel like herself at all, with the young woman saying she felt like a ‘bland and basic’ person blending in with everybody else. ‘Of course I had a natural beauty, but it was too simple for my taste,’ she added.

In April 2018, Serena began dating Tyler, a 29-year-old bodybuilder who loved the way she looked but encouraged her to stop having fillers. However, she claims her desire for a fake look is exactly the same as Tyler wanting bigger muscles as a bodybuilder.

The 21-year-old even suggested the reason her boyfriend has asked her to stop changing her look is because he’s jealous of the ‘crazy’ attention she gets from random men, which she claims results in many stopping and staring at her in the street.

Serena explained:

Whenever I go out, I always see men ignore their wives and children and stare at me because I guess maybe they wish they could be with me instead. [My boyfriend] does get jealous sometimes when other men get excited by me but that is just the reality when you are with someone like me who gets a lot of attention. My boyfriend tells me to stop with the fillers, especially the lips, and that I am already beautiful – but I just can’t do that. Like I said, the extreme look is what I desire – an over exaggerated emphasis on glamorous beauty.

Despite Tyler’s wishes that she will slow down with the surgeries, Serena has no plans to do so. In fact, she now wants rhinoplasty to achieve a ‘cute barbie nose’, an eyebrow lift, and hairline reshaping surgery.

The 21-year-old also wants another boob job, as well as her chin bones shaved down and reshaped, and bum and hip implants ‘for a curvier look’.

Serena said this is only ‘the beginning’ for her, saying the multiple surgeries will help her to become ‘happy and confident’.

