Woman Spots ‘Father’s Ghost’ Visiting House To Sit In Favourite Chair
A grieving daughter believes she has spotted the ghost of her late father coming to visit her and her dying mother.
Norma Villa’s 75-year-old mother Teresa has terminal cancer, and has been living with her daughter for the last two months. However, the pair recently had a discussion about whether to put Teresa in a hospice after her health deteriorated.
The emotional conversation prompted Norma to go and ‘take a moment’ in another room, where she says she began talking to her late father, Leandro, who had passed away 10 years prior.
‘My mum had been diagnosed with cancer in September and they gave her less than six months to live – she was already half way there,’ she recalled.
‘That night she was really sick and we were talking about a hospice already because she was unable to walk anymore. I went to my room and I had a moment. I needed to just let everything out and I started talking to my dad.’
While in the next bedroom, the mum-of-three says she got a notification on her phone, alerting her that movement had been picked up by her security cameras on the front porch.
‘I was actually comforted by it by talking to him – I just felt better. As I’m lying there my notification on my phone went off that something was on the porch,’ Norma said, who lives in Texas, United States.
‘I have a security camera and it gives off a notification when there’s something around.’
When she went to check the footage, to see who was there, she spotted a ‘ghostly figure’ come down and sit on her swinging porch seat, where Leandro used to sit and enjoy a cigarette before his passing.
Check it out here:
She recalled:
I expected it to be a cat or something of an animal type, but it was actually that. I kept rewinding it and I was like ‘what is that?’
I showed my mum and the first thing she said was ‘they’re coming for me’. She wasn’t scared, she wasn’t hallucinating at the time.
I didn’t ask her what she meant – I just said ‘please don’t talk like that’. She just smiled.
Still baffled by what she had seen, the 55-year-old also showed the footage to her husband, who smiled and said it was her dad being there for her during difficult times.
‘I believe this could be the ghost of my dad,’ she said. ‘I felt at peace when I saw the video. The first thing that came to my mind was my dad – I instantly knew it was him.’
Norma added:
I kept watching the video and he always sat in that spot and always sat outside to smoke. That was his favourite spot right there.
It brings me comfort to think it was my dad watching over us both. I think he was there to reassure me.
Sadly, Teresa passed away in February of this year, but now Norma finds the footage comforting to think that both her mum and dad will be looking down on her.
