Woman Stranded With Guy In Costa Rica On ‘Adventurous’ Third Hinge Date

A couple whose first two dates went so well they booked to go to Costa Rica for their third, have been stuck there for 71 days as a result of the current health crisis.

Matt Robertson and Khani Le, both from New York, only matched on dating app Hinge in February, before booking to jet off to Central America for an adventurous third date.

The pair headed for Costa Rica on March 17, just as non-essential services were beginning to shut down in New York, despite the airline apparently telling them it would ‘be fine’.

Check out Matt’s video diary of their longer-than-planned trip:

‘Our first two dates went really well. We were feeling adventurous. It started out as a joke and then I escalated it and bought round-trip tickets to Costa Rica,’ 31-year-old Matt told Page Six.

Khani, 29, added: ‘I didn’t even tell anyone. I told my mom when I was boarding the flight and my dad still doesn’t even know about Matt.’

Their trip together started well, as they enjoyed zip-lining and other exotic experiences which made them feel ‘badass for going on a third date together in another country’. However, things quickly turned sour.

Matt explained:

Flights kept getting canceled and we just drove around the country, finding affordable hotels and different Airbnbs. Most don’t have air conditioning. There’s been lots of bugs and cockroaches, snakes and raccoons and we’ve been freaking out.

Surely getting through an experience like that together has got to be the making of a relationship of dreams?

Well, it certainly looks that way, as taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 24, Matt wrote:

Day 67 in Costa Rica. Since everyone has been asking me who I’ve been quarantined in Costa Rica with this whole time… meet Khani. Don’t normally share stuff like this but these aren’t normal times. Lucky to get stuck with someone like her. Hopefully back to the states soon!

‘Everything happens for a reason. I guess I needed a global pandemic to push me into a relationship,’ Matt told Page Six.

So, there we have it. The secret to forming meaningful and lasting relationships with commitment-phobes: get trapped in a foreign country with them during the middle of the global pandemic. They’re sure to be writing about this in all the history books.

Let’s hope they’ll be back in New York and enjoying date number four in no time.