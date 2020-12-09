Woman Sues Her Boyfriend For Not Proposing After Eight Years Of Dating Pexels

After eight years of dating without a proposal, a woman decided sue her boyfriend.

It’s something commonly seen in rom-coms. One partner wants to move the relationship forward, make plans for the future, think about marriage, consider having children. The other, whether it’s cold feet, anxiety or pure laziness, can’t seem to get on the same page.

It leaves the other partner in a tricky spot. Either you persevere and hope they’ll get their act together, deliver an ultimatum or you end the relationship. Or, if you’re this woman, you sue them to make them commit.

Couple Argument Pexels

Gertrude Ngoma, 26, has been dating Herbert Salaliki, 28 for eight years. As reported by local news site Tuko, Gertrude explained to a Zambian court that she was concerned her boyfriend wasn’t serious about their relationship.

There’s clearly something there between the pair, considering how long they’ve been together. However, Gertrude had grown tired of how long Herbert was taking to pop the question, especially considering he’d promised to marry her at some point. Not soon enough, in Gertrude’s opinion, as she explained how her time had been wasted.

Gertrude said: ‘He has never been serious. That is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future.’

Couple Argument Pexels

However, it appears that Herbert isn’t slacking on proposing due to a lack of interest. According to the report, the boyfriend isn’t in a financial position to afford a wedding at the moment, so he’s been putting off asking the question until his financial situation is more stable.

Also, Herbert said Gertrude isn’t the perfect girlfriend and complained she wasn’t giving him enough attention. However, Gertrude also shared doubts over her partner’s loyalty, with suspicions he may be talking to another woman.

It’s a tricky one – how can you force someone to propose if they aren’t entirely comfortable with paying for the wedding? Also, if there’s any disloyalty going on, that’s an entirely different kettle of fish.

Couple Argument Pexels

The idea of bringing something like this to court seems strange, and the judge appears to have treated it as such. Instead of ordering Herbert to be firmer in his commitment to their relationship, he advised that reconciliation was the best option as there was no evidence of any marriage yet, so settling it out of court would be better.

Basically, he told them to go away and sort themselves out. Seems like a reasonable ruling.

