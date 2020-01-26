Woman Surprises Fiancé With Wedding After Getting Bored Of Waiting

I already had the dress from a friend’s wedding… Our son was the surprise ring bearer and two wonderful pals sang to us and played the guitar before the ceremony.

I got up and said how happy I was that everyone was there and then I was mentioning that I had a long to-do list this year for resolutions… and there was something that Daniel and I had been meaning to do for a long time but we’d never got around to, which was to get married.

He’d been filming me, and he just dropped his phone and he’s just staring at me with his mouth hanging open.

After the ceremony, the entire party serenaded us with the Beatles ‘When I’m 64’ and then we jumped into the ocean.