Woman Survives Stalking Attempt After Noticing Creepy Detail During Encounter With Stranger

A woman has shared her story of escaping a potential stalking attempt in an effort to raise awareness about male violence and harassment towards women.

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @heysheybae, took to the platform earlier this year to detail the unnerving encounter she had with a man while out walking her dog one afternoon a couple of years ago.

While in a park, @heysheybae was approached by the stranger who asked to take a picture of her dog; a question which dog owners may have come to expect while out and about.

The owner agreed, thinking there was no harm in a picture of her dog getting out there, however she then noticed the man actually appeared to be taking a photo of the dog’s collar, which displayed her address in case the dog got lost.

Realising he would have a picture of her address stored in his phone, the TikToker quickly put a stop to the situation and asked the man to delete the photo, which he did before ‘walking away really fast’. However, @heysheybae knew the image would still exist in the man’s recycle bin folder, so pursued him and asked him to delete it from that, too.

The man responded to say he did not ‘have a deleted album’, but the TikToker pointed out he had an iPhone, and therefore would have the album. With the situation having caught the attention of onlookers, the man went on his phone and ‘does something for a second’ before announcing the image was gone.

It took @heysheybae warning the man that she was ‘not going to stop and not going to leave’ until he showed her the album for him to finally oblige, after which it became apparent he had not deleted the photo. The TikToker then managed to have him delete it ‘in front of [her] eyes’.

Stressing how close she could have come to being in danger, she asked viewers: ‘What if I hadn’t noticed that he took a picture of my address? And what if I went home that day and that night when I took my dog out to pee he was outside waiting for me?’

Despite @heysheybae’s efforts to use her story as an indication of the dangerous situations women can be subject to at the hands of men, many people used the opportunity to victim blame the TikToker for the events by saying she should not have had her address on the dog’s collar.

It should go without saying that the TikToker is in no way responsible for the man’s decision to take a picture of her address; rather, he should not feel inclined to seek it out in the first place.

Blaming the victim does nothing to stop the actions of the perpetrators, and instead makes the subject of the attack or encounter feel as if they have done something wrong, when they have not. In the meantime, the perpetrator’s actions go unchallenged and they are free to continue doing them.

Some TikTokers have stood up against the victim blaming comments, with one person responding to the TikToker’s video to say, ‘Maybe instead of criticising her for writing the address on the collar, we should be holding him accountable.’