Woman Texts Dad’s Mobile For Fourth Anniversary Of Death, Gets Heartbreaking Reply

A woman who texted her late father’s mobile number every day since his death received an emotional reply just before his fourth anniversary.

Chastity Patterson, from Arkansas, shared a screenshot of the heartbreaking text exchange on social media after she’d text her dad to acknowledge the ‘tough’ anniversary.

Instead of the usual silence in response to her message, this time the man who had her dad’s old number decided to respond to Chastity – something she described as ‘[a] sign that everything is okay and I can let him rest’.

The text which elicited a response from the man recounted the events of previous years, including graduating from college, having her heart broken before finding love once more, and beating cancer.

Chastity wrote:

It’s been 4 years since I lost you and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. A lot has happened in that small time, but I’m sure you know since I tell you all the time… I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me the most, but one day we will [have] our chance to watch that game! I’m afraid of marriage because I’ll have to walk that long aisle alone and you won’t be there to tell me everything will be okay. I’m doing great, you would be so proud of the woman I have become… I just wanted to say I love you and I really do miss you!

In response, the man – a complete stranger called Brad – admitted Chastity’s daily text messages had ‘kept him alive’ following the sudden death of his daughter in a car accident five years ago.

Brad introduced himself immediately, writing: ‘Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past four years’. He then mentioned losing his daughter, describing her texts as ‘a message from God’.

He continued:

I’m sorry you lost someone so close to you, but I have listened to you over the years and I have watched you grow and go through more than anyone.

Explaining that the only reason he hadn’t replied before now was because he ‘didn’t want to break [her] heart,’ Brad described Chastity as an ‘extraordinary woman’ before saying he wished his daughter had had the chance to ‘become the woman you are’.

Since posting the screenshots yesterday, Chastity’s post has gone viral, with more than 99k reactions and 214k shares. Many who commented on the post described the exchange as ‘beautiful,’ adding that they hope the two stay in touch.

Our thoughts are with Chastity and Brad as they continue to grieve at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.