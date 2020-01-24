The time in the hangar was the most beautiful moment of my life and when I was with him, we enjoyed our time together, we kissed and I caressed him.

The hangar is home for Schatz and me; we can enjoy our time together undisturbed there. I plan to move into the hangar one day and my biggest dream is to be with Schatz and to live with him.

I also want to marry him in the hangar and spend the whole night with him. I wouldn’t want to put on a white dress, but dress really smartly with black trousers and a black blazer.

I want to have someone to marry us and say, ‘do you want to marry your 737-800’ and I say, ‘yes’, we kiss and then I’m immortalised with him and we can be together forever.