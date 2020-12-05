Woman Told To Move Out Immediately' After Finding Creepy Doll Head Cemented In Wall missjellinsky/Twitter

A new homeowner has been left horrified after discovering the head of a tiny baby doll cemented in the wall of her basement.

Most people in the market for a new house visit a property numerous times before buying, so it’s usually presumed there won’t be any big surprises on move-in day.

But, turns out a woman in the US missed one feature of her new basement when viewing the house.

The homeowner’s sister shared the discovery on Twitter with pictures showing the head of a baby poking out of the wall.

The post, captioned ‘My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement,’ has more than 530,000 likes at the time of writing.

The discovery has left Twitter users horrified. One tweet in response, which has been liked more than 1,000 times, said: ‘She needs to move out tf.’

Another wrote: ‘Nah. It ain’t her house no more. Move. Why didn’t she check the basement before?!’

One user offered an explanation behind the bizarre find.

He said: ‘Those are cellar babies. In the late 60s/early 70s it was a trend in both NYC and California to embed doll parts in the walls of your house, including basements.

‘Sometimes items were hidden inside of these as well, including newspaper clippings and (rarely) cash.’

After the tweet went viral, The Only Living Dead Girl In New York said: ‘Thanks everyone for your overwhelming response to my sister‘s new baby. You know what at least she’ll never be lonely,’ she joked.

Some users also joked about the possibility of the house being haunted. One wrote: ‘You just have to feed it a jolly rancher every full moon and it’ll leave you alone.

Another referenced a Japanese horror mangaka: ‘This feels like some Junji Ito sh*t. Like every time she goes down to that basement that doll will be sticking out a little more.’

Another user said:

It’s fine. Everything is fine. There’s hardly any blood at all! It’s just a face is all. Just a face. Sure, her eyes, I mean *its* eyes, move as I move. And my cat is missing. And someone appears to be singing nursery rhymes too slowly in the basement. But it’s fine!

Here’s to hoping her sister finds a way to remove the creepy baby doll soon.