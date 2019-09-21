Woman Triples The Size Of Her Lips ‘To Be More Fashionable’

Jampress

A student from Bulgaria has tripled the size of her lips in a bid to be ‘more fashionable’.

22-year-old Andrea Emilova Ivanova, from Sofia, Bulgaria, has reportedly spent thousands on lip fillers; having undergone an eye-watering 15 procedures at the time of writing. And she even has plans to enhance her pout further in the future.

The German Philology student has longed for fuller lips from a very early age, and believes having fillers has made her happier.

Jampress

As reported by the Mail Online, Andrea – who attends Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski – said:

I like my lips now, more than before and I feel very happy with them, because I look prettier with bigger lips, and in Bulgaria this is fashion now. I have visited almost all clinics for aesthetic procedures in Sofia and I put in my lips almost all kinds of lips fillers: Princess Volume, Princess Filler, Hyaluronica Vital Esthetique, Apriline Forte, Revolax Deep and Teosyal.

With a 15,000 strong Instagram following, Andrea is regularly lavished with compliments and even marriage proposals. However, she has also had to deal with her fair share of cruel comments, directed towards er big lips.

According to the Mail Online, Andrea has described the opinions of others as ‘irrelevant’:

I get thousands of compliments on my lips and on my outfit, and on my vision and style every day from people all over the world. I have both positive and negative comments, but women write most of the negative comments. […] There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips but it doesn’t matter to me, because it’s important for me, how I like it. Other people’s opinion is irrelevant.

Jampress

Andrea denies being addicted to fillers – which reportedly set her back around £135 a pop – and has also stated her look has not been inspired by any particular celeb.

For Andrea, there is apparently ‘no boundaries’ when it comes to the size of her lips:

I can’t give any indication of how big is too big, or can lips be too big, because for each person: “big” “bigger” and “too big” are different concepts. I’m broad-minded and I think people should be free to choose, which one is for them big, bigger or too big. There are no boundaries for me.

And she would also not rule out the possibility of going for the biggest lips in the world:

Yes, why not? But in my country (Bulgaria) the big lips are fashionable and there are many girls with fillers in the lips too.

Jampress

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]