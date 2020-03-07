Woman Uses Crisp Packets To Help The Homeless Stay Warm And Dry

When I volunteered with Surviving the Streets there were never enough bags but it costs about £5 or £6 per bivi bag and we just couldn’t afford to buy everyone one.

I started off making weave mats for the homeless out of crisp packets and then I was lying awake one night thinking about it. I’ve seen people doing lots of things with crisp packets, but not bivi bags.

I started to wonder, ‘Well could I make like a giant crisp packet?’ because they’re waterproof and well insulated.