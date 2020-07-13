Woman Uses Her Period Blood As Facemask And It Leaves Her Skin ‘Glowing’

In my view, our upbringings, society, the patriarchy and religion have influenced a lot on how women feel and act around their periods.

Even saying the word period or menstruation is a source of shame, embarrassment, disgust and sin for many women, because it is a topic not to be talked about, is taboo, is seen as gross, impure, disgusting and should be kept under the rug.

The patriarchy has played a huge role in how women feel, see and think of periods. Many men make derogatory comments or cringe when the topic comes on the table.

Some men say things like ‘women are crazy during their period,’ ‘she is bitchy, she must be on her period,’ or ‘periods are disgusting’.