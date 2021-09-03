Woman Uses PowerPoint To Reveal Her Secret Job To Parents

@mildwestsami/TikTok

A Portland woman was unsure how to approach the topic of her job with her parents, so created a PowerPoint presentation to tell them about it.

Simply known as Lex on TikTok, the woman revealed a ‘secret’ to her parents and began by insisting that it ‘doesn’t affect anyone’, but the reason she was telling them was because she ‘wanted the people [she] loves and trusts the most to know what’s going on in [her] life’.

Her sister was also in attendance, and recorded the presentation to share on TikTok.

Lex continued to tease, ‘What the secret does mean – I’m talented, I’m cool, I’m powerful. What the secret does not mean – I’m pregnant or I’m in danger.’

@mildwestsami/TikTok

She then proceeds to the next slide and proudly announces that she’s a stripper, and pole dances at a club.

Explaining that she ‘loves it’, Lex said she’s able to express herself as a dancer, and stays safe because there’s full anonymity at the club.

Lex also insisted there’s no ‘shady business practices’, and the culture for clubs in Portland are very ‘sex positive’.

Addressing her financial situation, she told her parents that having the job is the reason why she’s been able to ‘suspiciously afford stuff’.

She also reassured her parents that she doesn’t do any other kind of sex work.

You can watch the presentation here:

At the end of the PowerPoint, Lex asks her mum and dad if they have any questions; both say no, but her mum goes on to thank her for sharing her life with them.

Her dad even goes as far as giving her a round of applause when she says that ‘it’s one of the funnest jobs [she’s] ever had [sic]’.

If there was an award for supportive parents, these two would definitely be in the running for it.